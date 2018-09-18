Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Emmy Awards 2018

Newswire

Bisnis.com, HOLLYWOOD - 70th Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 baru saja berlangsung dan 25 nominasi telah mendapatkan pemenangnya. Acara yang digelar di Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles ini merupakan sebuah ajang paling bergengsi yang diberikan untuk program serial televisi.



Henry Winkler adalah peraih penghargaan pertama di Emmy Awards dengan membawa pulang piala Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series lewat serial "Barry".

Sementara itu, "Game of Thrones" yang masuk dalam 22 nominasi hanya membawa pulang dua piala. Berikut ini adalah pemenang Emmy Awards 2018.



1. Outstanding drama series -"Game of Thrones"

2. Outstanding comedy series - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

3. Outstanding limited series - "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: An American Crime Story"

4. Outstanding variety talk series - "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

5. Outstanding variety sketch series - "Saturday Night Live"

6. Outstanding reality competition series - "RuPaul's Drag Race"

7. Outstanding lead actress in a drama season - Claire Foy, "The Crown"

8. Outstanding lead actor in a drama series - Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

9. Outstanding directing for a drama series - Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"

10. Outstanding writing for a drama series - Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Americans"

11. Supporting actress in a drama series - Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

12. Supporting actor in a drama series - Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

13. Outstanding director for a variety special - Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

14. Outstanding writing for a variety special - John Mulaney, "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"

15. Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie - Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

16. Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie - Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

17. Outstanding directing for a drama series - Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

18. Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie - Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

19. Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series - Merritt Wever, "Godless"

20. Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series - Bill Hader, "Barry"

21. Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series - Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

22. Outstanding writing for a comedy - Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

23. Outstanding director for a comedy - Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

24. Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series - Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

25. Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series - Henry Winkler, "Barry"